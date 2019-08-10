Jennifer Aniston reveals she never wanted to be known as the 'Hollywood bombshell'

Famed American actress Jennifer Aniston, boasting a fan following of millions across the globe, came forth expressing displeasure at the 'Hollywood bombshell' label, saying she always wanted to be more than just that.

The 50-year-old actor was speaking to InStyle when said she never wanted to establish herself as a mere bombshell.

Looking back at some of her old photos, Aniston said, "It feels ironic to be anointed as “sexy”. Bombshell wasn’t really my thing,’ she confessed. ‘I thought natural, cute and funny was sexy, you know?’

Aniston became the apple of everyone's eyes owing to her looks in the 90s, thanks to her vivacious character of Rachel Green in acclaimed TV sitcom 'Friends'.

However, the glamourous actor said, she is very much like the rest of the girls.

"To be put in that [sexy] category, I was like, “Oh, this is nice,” But no, I didn’t have a “sexy” banner around my waist or start going to “sexy” school or anything like that," she joked.

"Some days you’re hot and some days you’re not," Aniston added.