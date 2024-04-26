Royal fans react to King Charles, Camilla's brand new picture

Buckingham Palace has finally broken its silence on King Charles' health as it shared a brand new photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla with details of the monarch's future plans.

The royal family's social media accounts post a delightful picture of the King and Queen, showing them in good spirits while walking arms in arms.



Camilla dazzled in royal blue gown, revealing all her feelings about the King with her true smile.

King can also be seen responding to his steadfast wife in the same way, seemingly feeling proud to have such a nice partner who's encouraging him to win his cancer battle to bring him back to life.

The brand new photo of the royal couple also sent fans wild, with some celebrating the news by wishing them best from across the world, with one commenting: "What an awesome announcement!! I love this picture of The King and Queen!! I'm so glad that he is recovering enough to resume public facing duties! Also Happy Belated Anniversary to their majesties. 19 years on April 9th."



Another wrote: "Fantastic news! I’m glad The King is doing much better, it will be so nice to see him return to his official duties."

Royal correspondent Cameron Walker told GB News: "Clearly this is very positive news. I think it's going to be a boost for the monarchy. It's been a terrible few months really, with both the King and the Princess of Wales's cancer diagnosis.



"But a note of caution here. The King has not been cured of cancer. He is still very much undergoing cancer treatment, according to royal sources, but the king is clearly keen to resume to public duties here."

The latest post comes amid speculations and rumours about King Charles health. The photo attracted massive likes and hearts from royal fans.

An excited fan wrote in the comments section: "So pleased there is some good news ! When the announcement started I thought oh no what now, but it was good promising news ! All good wishes to his majesty."