Adrien Brody shows off blonde hair transformation at Met Gala 2024

Adrien Brody stuns audience with blonde hair

Adrien Brody, Academy award-winner recently went blonde, twinning with girlfriend Georgina Chapman at 2024 Met Gala.

The 51-year-old actor, who stepped out at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6 alongside his girlfriend Georgina Chapman, stayed true to the event's theme Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening Fashion.

Brody looked dapper in a black tuxedo to match Chapman’s black-and-white dress.

He styled his outfit with a massive bird brooch on his chest, with his partner glowing in her blooming gown to fit the theme.

Speaking exclusively to the Hollywood Reporter, Brody revealed that he dyed his hair blonde because he was “just bored."

However, the actor took to his Instagram just four days ahead of the gala, posing in his dark hair.

For the unversed, the two initially crossed paths in 2019, with PEOPLE confirming in February 2020 that they were dating.

According to a source, Chapman “thinks he’s unusual and interesting,” as well as “she finds [him] to be an interesting person with a deep passion for his work that is similar to hers."

In addition, the pair made their red carpet debut back in 2021 at the Tribeca Film Festival.