Jennie from BLACKPINK wows at Met Gala 2024 in blue dress

Jennie Kim opted for a royal deep blue mini dress for Met Gala 2024

Jennie Kim, also known professionally as Jennie, turned heads at the Met Gala 2024 with her effortlessly chic look.



The BLACKPINK sensation bedazzled the red carpet of The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 6.

The 28-year-old hitmaker stunned in a custom-made Alaïa royal deep blue mini dress featuring an asymmetrical cut-out across the midriff.

Jennie paired her high neckline dress, accentuated with a long train, with matching strappy heels.

Accessorizing her attire with dainty, sparkly earrings and a pearls-hanging belt cinched at the waist, the Pink Venom songstress exuded sophistication and glamour.

She styled her tresses in a sleek ponytail, perfectly complementing her shimmery makeup.

The widely acclaimed member of the all-girl South Korean K-pop band also treated her fans to a glimpse of her Met Gala look on her official social media account.

Sharing a side pose from the back on her Instagram story, the How You Like That vocalist attached two heart emojis—one blue and one white.

Notably, the Met Gala 2024 marked Jennie's second appearance at the prestigious event, following her debut at the extravaganza in 2022.