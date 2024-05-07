Meghan Markle claims to have ‘talked’ to Diana at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Meghan Markle is believed to have “manipulated” Prince Harry by allegedly making up an interaction with the late Princess Diana during their last joint trip to the UK.

During an appearance on an episode of the Outspoken Uncancelled podcast, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield relayed the Sussexes’ conversation overheard by Princess Beatrice at the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

“At the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee when Harry and Meghan were in that room, we kind of saw them peeking out, allegedly Beatrice overheard Meghan say to Prince Harry: ‘Your mum talked to me this morning during yoga and she’s really glad that we’re here,’” she told host Dan Wootton.

Kinsey went on to explain the former actress made the claim in an attempt to manipulate the husband, who holds a sensitive corner for his late mother.

“When Meghan realized she had this in with Prince Harry she went into actress mode and started studying her character and that character being Princess Diana,” the royal expert continued.

“She knew what she wanted. Meghan has always pursued men to elevate her, whether it be with Trevor (Engelson, her ex-husband) in Hollywood or whether it be the chef in Toronto.”

The royal expert concluded, “I think that Diana would be appalled at their behavior and at the way that they hurt the family.”