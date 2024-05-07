Kim Kardashian shares 'wild details' about her 2024 Met Gala look

Kim Kardashian shares rare details about her 'strange' Met Gala look

Kim Kardashian opened up about the idea behind her 'strange' 2024 Met Gala look.

The reality TV star donned a custom design by Maison Margiela Couture at the ceremony, which took place at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 6.

As the photos and videos of Skims founder went viral, several social media users questioned her 'strange' sweater placed on the top of her gown.

One fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Oh Kim Kardashian, you ruined the whole dress by holding the top #MetGala."

Speaking of her extremely tight corset, another fan penned, "Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala, is practically gasping for air not being able to breathe in that ridiculous corset."

In conversation with Vogue, Kim shared that her look was inspired by "the wildest night of my life in a garden and I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend’s sweater and threw it on and had to get to work. And my hair is all messed up."

It is pertinent to mention that this year's Met Gala theme was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" and the dress code was a "Garden of Time."

Kim was joined by her mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, on the red carpet of the globally celebrated fashion event.