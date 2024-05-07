Gisele Bündchen focuses on kids amid Tom Brady’s ‘irresponsible’ Netflix roast

Gisele Bündchen is not pleased with the kind of digs that were made about her marriage to Tom Brady in the Netflix special.

According to a source cited by People Magazine, the Brazilian model is “deeply disappointed” by Sunday’s The Roast of Tom Brady.

As always, [Bündchen’s] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted,” the insider added.

After 13 years of marriage, Brady and Bündchen filed for divorce in October 2022. The former pair is parents to two children, son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11.

During the roast, Kevin Hart grilled Brady on his ex-wife’s new boyfriend jiu-jitsu trainer boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

Hart began the roast with a dig about his former coach leaving him “high and dry” to be at Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Let me tell you something people … that’s what you’ve got to do to maintain your happiness,” Hard said. “You sometimes got to f–k your coach. You know who else f–ked their coach? Gisele. She f–ked that karate man.”

Hart continued: “I mean Jesus Christ, Tom. One of the smartest quarterbacks ever played a game. How did you not see this coming? Eight f–king karate classes a day. Eight karate classes a day and she’s still a white belt.”

The insider told the outlet that the supermodel had been “tirelessly dedicated to aiding those in need in her home state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, which is grappling with the worst flooding in its history.”

They continued, “She was concerned about family affected by the devastating floods, so to hear her life being joked about was very disappointing.”