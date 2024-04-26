Prince Harry feels sorry for his decision about Kate Middleton?

Prince Harry is worried about Princess Kate

Prince Harry, who may see his royal relatives in May as he is set to attend an event close to his heart in the UK, seems to be in a stressful situation before his much-anticipated trip.

A royal expert has claimed that the Duke of Sussex is in a "Painful Place" since he learnt about his sister-in-law Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis and preventative Chemotherapy.

Historian, broadcaster and writer Tessa Dunlop told Us Weekly: "When you do discover that your sister-in-law has cancer and you’ve written stuff that can’t be retracted, that’s quite a painful place to be in.

"I’m not saying it isn’t."

The Duke, according to the expert, must be regretting his decision to include the future Queen in his memoir Spare.



She continued: "Can Harry and Meghan really hold themselves off as the caring example now? They’re certainly going to have to be careful of their timing with any releases so that it doesn’t look opportunistic,” Dunlop adds.



A source previously spoke to the same outlet the Princess of Wales "feels that Harry’s actions are atrocious. She is appalled at him for dragging her name through the dirt and is finding it hard to forgive."

Understandably, the couples haven't been close since, but Harry and Meghan *did* release a statement of support for the mother-of-three after her emotional video statement, which read the following: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."