Zendaya is not ready to tie the knot with Tom Holland right now: Here's why

Zendaya's honest confession about Tom Holland

Zendaya is not ready to tie the knot with Tom Holland at present as she wants to focus on her acting career.



A source spilled to the Life & Style magazine, "They’re both so young. They have their whole lives ahead of them, and right now Zendaya would rather focus on her career."

"Zendaya isn’t saying no, she’s saying let’s wait," shared an insider.

The source told the outlet, "They’ve been dating for a long time, years in fact, and moved in together not too long ago."

Another source noted that the Challengers actress has "a solid relationship, and Tom would like to make things official".

Zendaya and Tom, who went public with their romance in 2021, "both work so hard that they love the idea of coming home to each other".

"It will be such a game changer and they’re just happy to be together," said an insider.

The source mentioned, "Moving in together just seemed like the natural next step in their relationship. It feels right."

Earlier in a recent inteview with British Vogue, Zendaya spoke up about Tom as she stated, "We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight."

"I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully," she added.