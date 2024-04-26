Taylor Swift hints she’s bringing ‘Tortured Poet’s Department to ‘Eras Tour’

After a two month break, Taylor Swift is gearing up to resume her record-breaking Eras World Tour, which commences on May 9 in Paris, France.
Building up excitement among fans, the international pop sensation, 34, shared a video montage of the upcoming shows’ preparation to her YouTube shorts.
However, keen-eyed fans noticed several clues that lead to the fact that Swift might be revamping the setlist to incorporate live performances of songs from her album, The Tortured Poet’s Department, which she released over a week ago.
“Since when do background dancers have a top hat and canes?” one fan commented, while another pointed out, “HOW IS NO ONE TALKING ABOUT THE TTPD SIGN SHES LEANING AGAINST?! OR WHAT ABOUT THE FACT THAT THE DANCERS ARE IN TOP HATS!?! ALL OF THIS IS NEW”
Other hints included her white guitar and microphone set, matching the iconography of TTPD. Another new detail was that Swift was sitting on a stool for a performance, which she has not done previously in any Eras Tour concerts.
The multi-Grammy winner also seemed to be sporting Victorian-style shoes, which she sported on her Fortnight music video.
