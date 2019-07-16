Loved up Jennifer Aniston spotted with mystery man

Amidst all the rumours of Jennifer Aniston reconciling her relationship with ex-husband Brad Pitt and the stars quashing the news saying there are no truths to these, the 'Friends' starlet was spotted spending time with a mystery man at dinner with friends.



The 50-year-old was reportedly seen walking out of a diner with her pals as she was spotted kissing and hugging a mystery man in pictures shared by a report in Daily Mail.

The actress was seen flaunting a casual ensemble for her date.

Jennifer sported a black sleeveless blouse along with a red skirt. Her friends were all smiles while Jen was seen hugging the man.

If in fact Jennifer does turn out to be dating this man, it would crush the hearts of a million fans who were hoping for her to rekindle her lost romance with Brad Pitt.