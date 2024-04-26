King Charles gives big credit to Queen Camilla about his health progress

The snap was taken in Buckingham Palace gardens a day after they celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary

King Charles attributes a significant portion of his health improvement progress to Queen Camilla by releasing a sweet new photo showing him tenderly gazing at his wife as he announced his return to public royal duties.

The touching image of the couple linking arms, was released as it was revealed doctors were “pleased” with his progress after “positive” cancer treatment.

The snap was taken in Buckingham Palace gardens a day after they celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary.

It shows his incredible progress since his cancer shock earlier this year and was released to mark the anniversary of his coronation.

Sources stressed despite the welcome news, the King still has cancer and will continue to be treated for the undisclosed form of the disease.

Talking about how long His Majesty’s treatment is expected to continue, Buckingham Palace revealed: “It is too early to say…” They added: “His Majesty’s medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about the King’s continued recovery.”

They pointed out this extra workload will start while he still receives treatment for cancer. They said: “His Majesty’s treatment programme will continue, but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that The King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties.”

‌They said any forthcoming engagements will be adapted "to minimise any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery.” The workaholic 75-year-old monarch's public engagements will start from next Tuesday.

The official statement, about the King’s return to “public-facing duties,” was released on Friday afternoon. It said: “His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis.”

They said to “mark this milestone” The King and Queen will visit a cancer treatment centre together. The centre has not been involved in His Majesty’s care.

There they will be meeting medical specialists and patients to highlight the importance of early diagnosis. They also want to show the innovative research by Cancer Research UK taking place there.”

The Palace told how both The King and Queen, were both “deeply grateful” for the good wishes they have received. “As the first anniversary of The Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year,” they said