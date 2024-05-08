Bridget Moynahan replies to ‘The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady’

Bridget Moynahan replies to Tom Brady NFL roast

Bridget Moynahan seems to be hurt by the jokes made on her relationship with Tom Brady on Netflix’s The Greatest Roast of All Time.



The I, Robot shared her thoughts on the jokes after her ex Tom Brady was called out during the show for getting her pregnant.

"Loyal people take s--t more personal because they never would've did that s--t to you," the 53-year-old shared a message to her Instagram May 6, captioning the image, "So true."

The jokes in question were made by Nikki Glaser and Will Ferrell during The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady on May 5.

"Seriously, Tom, you're the best to ever play for too long," Nikki joked, comparing the former NFL star’s relationship with Moynahan and his football career.

"You retired, then you came back and then you retired again, I get it, it's hard to walk away from something that's not your pregnant girlfriend, it's tough."

Will Ferrell also contributed to the roast with an inappropriate joke about Moynahan’s pregnancy and her split with Brady.