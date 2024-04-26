Taylor Swift gets special nod from beau Travis Kelce's boss' daughter

Ava Hunt pulls off a look reminiscent of Taylor Swift's Lover era

Daughter of the CEO of Kansas City Chiefs, Clark Hunt recently offered an insight into her senior year with a dress reminiscent of Taylor Swift’s Lover era.

Ava Hunt took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos, featuring her date, friends, and family.

Ava could be seen posing with flowers, attempting to toss the bouquet in the first picture. Meanwhile, other photos shared rare glimpses from the big night.

Meanwhile, Hunt donned a gown with ruffled lace trims, staying true to the pastel sunset colour palette.

Ava’s look for her Spring formal quickly garnered attention from Swifties, who began to draw comparisons with Taylor’s 2019 look.

Fans went absolute gaga over her look, adding heartfelt comments under the post.

One fan called her a “literal Barbie Doll,” while another praised her dress, noting “wow your dress is insane.”

For the unversed, Hunt first met the fourteen-time Grammy winner back in December 2023 at an NFL game.

Ava posted a picture of herself with the American singer, presenting The Tortured Poets Department star with a ribbon-wrapped gift that sparked curiosity among fans.

She shared the picture alongside a caption that read: “Enchanted to meet you @taylorswift.”