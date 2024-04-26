King Charles gives green light to Buckingham Palace for major event

Last year, the King was the first monarch in more than 30 years to take part in Trooping the Colour on horseback

Millions of Britons are breathing a sigh of relief as news emerges that the King's positive progress in his battle against cancer will lead to his resumption of "public-facing duties," seemingly confirming the continuation of this year's Trooping the Colour event.

Annually, crowds of Royal enthusiasts line the streets of London, waving flags in anticipation of the beloved event, featuring 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians.

The event scheduled for June 15 this year was cast into uncertainty following the King's health announcement in February.

However, in a recent update, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King's medical team is "encouraged" by his recovery, paving the way for his return to duties, albeit potentially with adaptations.

A palace spokesperson said: “His Majesty’s medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about the King’s continued recovery. His Majesty’s treatment programme will continue, but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that The King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties.

“His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis.” They added forthcoming events will be adapted "to minimise any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery.”

For more than 260 years, Trooping the Colour has been held to celebrate the sovereign’s official birthday. Tens of thousands of people line the streets as the parade moves from Buckingham Palace and down The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, alongside the Royal Family, who are on horseback and in carriages.

It ends with a spectacular fly-past by the RAF who watched in awe from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

There had been fears the popular event might have to be cancelled for the first time since 1955, when there was a National Rail strike. Before that it was cancelled in 1926, from 1940 to 1946 because of the Second World War and in 1948 thanks to the weather.

Last year, the King was the first monarch in more than 30 years to take part in Trooping the Colour on horseback.

Charles took the royal salute as Colonel in Chief of the Household Division's seven regiments during the ceremony, staged on Horse Guards Parade, as members of the royal family and 8,000 spectators watched.

However, Prince Louis stole the show as he saluted the crowd during the RAF flypast on the Buckingham Palace balcony.