Prince William makes touching effort to uplift Kate Middleton's spirits during cancer battle

Princess Kate made health announcement on March 22

Prince William makes heartfelt gesture to support wife Kate Middleton amid cancer battle.



After his recent royal engagement, the Prince of Wales, 41, brought home thoughtful gifts for Kate during her cancer treatment.

Upon leaving St. Michael’s Church of England school on Thursday, the Prince of Wales had presents in hand for his wife, who disclosed on March 22 that she had commenced preventative chemotherapy.

Kerry Whitehouse, the school’s senior mental health lead, confirmed that among the gifts were Lego sunflowers.

This was because "building things is therapeutic and sunflowers represent happiness positivity and strength" and sunflower seeds are great "to sow seeds of positivity".



Whitehouse continued to tell People: "We didn’t want to give flowers but something significant to represent the theme of the day.

"He thanked us and said the Lego would go down well in the house."

According to the school official, they also gave Princess Kate, 42, a crocheted starfish, "which comes with the story about making a difference to others".

They also provided Prince William with gifts for Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, six.

Prince William received crocheted "well-being worms" for the children and positivity cards written to them involving emotion wheels.

The visit was sparked after a 12-year-old pupil named Freddie Hadley wrote a letter to the Prince and Princess of Wales inviting them to see their work.

The Prince of Wales had stayed out of the public eye for several weeks after Princess Kate's health announcement on March 22 to spend time with his family while their three children were on their Easter holidays.



