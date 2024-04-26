Prince Harry makes Queen Elizabeth's former aide disappointed with his bold move

It comes as Prince Harry gave a passionate speech to present Sergeant First Class Elizabeth Marks

Queen Elizabeth's former press secretary has described how Prince Harry has undergone significant changes since her last collaboration with him in 2013.



Ailsa Anderson expressed her surprise at the Duke of Sussex's decision to step down as a senior royal in 2020, noting that he was once regarded as a "media darling" who could do no wrong.

Reflecting on her tenure working for the Royal Family in an interview with Times Radio, Ms. Anderson remarked, "The Harry that I knew - and I left and obviously that was before he got married, so 2013 - but he was the media's darling.

"I remember at the start he could not put a foot wrong, he was just this war hero, he'd served, he was committed, he had the Invictus Games He really couldn't put a step wrong."

The Queen's former aide said that in private, Harry was "charming, funny, interesting", so after he decided to leave royal duties she was "surprised" and "saddened" as she added: "You will remember all three of them together doing stuff like Heads Together for Mental Health and it just felt like a really amazing team.

"They were very joined up and offering support to each other. So when that doesn't happen suddenly, it's what happens in any family not just the Royal Family, it's a loss isn't it? It's a bereavement."

Since relocating to the US with Meghan Markle, Harry has been living in California with his wife and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Sussexes have embarked on various business ventures in the past few years, the most recent being Meghan's lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Ms Anderson's comments come as Prince Harry gave a passionate speech to present Sergeant First Class Elizabeth Marks, who he described as a "friend" and a "beacon of inspiration", with a special award.



