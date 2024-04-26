Ellen DeGeneres breaks silence on controversial exit from her talkshow

Ellen DeGeneres addresses controversial exit from her talkshow

Ellen DeGeneres has broken silence on controversial exit from her daytime talkshow two years ago.



"I got kicked out of show business," said Ellen during her new stand-up comedy set at the Coronet Theatre in West Hollywood earlier this week via US WEEKLY.

Ellen quipped, "There's no mean people in show business."

She further continued, "The 'be kind' girl wasn't kind. I became this one-dimensional character who gave stuff away and danced up steps."

"Do you know how hard it is to dance up steps? Would a mean person dance up steps?" added the former talkshow host.

Earlier in 2020, Ellen made headlines after she was accused of producing a "toxic work environment during her 19-season run".

Later, WarnerMedia began an investigation that July into the allegations and Ellen sent a letter of apology to her staff.

In 2021, Ellen revealed that season 19 would be the last. Her final episode aired in May 2022.

On April 24, Ellen however addressed the stain on her reputation and stated that she was a boss "who didn’t know how to be a boss".

“I didn’t go to business school. I went to Charlie’s Chuckle Hutt," she mentioned.

Ellen pointed out, "The show was called Ellen and everybody was wearing T-shirts that said ‘Ellen’ and there were buildings on the Warner Brothers lot that said ‘Ellen,’ but I don’t know that that meant I should be in charge."

Reflecting on her talkshow period, she recalled, “I’m giving stuff away… and I danced, then I was mean and they didn’t like me again."

"It’s been such a toll on my ego and my self-esteem. There’s such extremes in this business, people either love you and idolise you or they hate you, and those people somehow are louder," she concluded.