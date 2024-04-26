Buckingham Palace issues befitting reply to health rumours: ’King is back’

The King is understood to be performing public engagements subject to his doctors' advice

King Charles is set to resume public engagements within days as he continues his cancer treatment, according to a recent announcement from Buckingham Palace, reported GB news.

The 75-year-old monarch, who was diagnosed with cancer two months ago, will be returning to his royal duties after undergoing corrective surgery for an enlarged prostate at The London Clinic in January.

The specific type of cancer has not been disclosed.

The statement in full reads: "His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis.



"To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients.

"This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead."

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed: "His Majesty’s treatment programme will continue, but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that The King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties.

"Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimise any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery."

Regarding how long cancer treatments will continue, the spokesperson added: "It is too early to say, but His Majesty’s medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about The King’s continued recovery."

The King is understood to be performing public engagements subject to his doctors' advice.

The statement continued: "In addition, The King and Queen will host Their Majesties The Emperor and Empress of Japan for a State Visit in June, at the request of HM Government.

"As the first anniversary of The Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year."

The spokesperson continued: "Any public-facing engagements will be announced nearer the time in the usual way, and will remain subject to doctors’ advice, but it will not be a full summer programme.

"His Majesty will of course continue with all official State business and selected audiences, as he has done throughout his period of treatment."

Buckingham Palace will take steps to ensure King Charles does not take on too much amid his upcoming external engagements.

A spokesperson said: "The pacing of The King’s programme will be carefully calibrated as his recovery continues, in close consultation with his medical team."