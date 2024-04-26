Zendaya hints at musical comeback given the ‘right timing’

Zendaya released her self-titled debut album in 2013 and has collaborated on a few songs since

Zendaya dipped her toes in the music industry in 2013, but she soon realised that pop stardom just wasn’t for her. However, the multi-talented actress recently admitted that she’s open to the possibility of making more music again.

During her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show this week, the Euphoria star, 27, explained that it’s all about timing and context.

“I think if the right timing and it came to – ‘cause I like creating it, like again, for myself, but if there was a moment maybe I would, you know, put out a little something,” she teased, eliciting a cheer from the crowd.

“Now, don’t be crazy! We’ll see. But maybe, one day…” Zendaya playfully scolded.

Zendaya also reflected about her experience in the music industry, admitting, “It didn’t kill the joy of music, but it’s when you put music and business together sometimes, it’s, it can not feel so good,”

In 2013, she released her self-titled debut album to positive reception, though that remains her only album to date. Over the years, she has collaborated with other artists, including the 2021 single called Elliot’s Song which she and Dominic Fike recorded for Euphoria.

However, a few “bad contracts” deterred her from officially making music again.

Moreover, the Challengers star also felt that in the acting world, she can still maintain a “level of anonymity.”

However, “in other forms and other mediums, it’s all you all the time, which can lead to a lack of “boundaries,” per an interview with Variety.