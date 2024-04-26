Buckingham palace makes major announcement as King Charles health 'deteriorates'

Royal family shares new post after

King Charles III's office has made a big announcement amid reports of the monarch's health condition.

The Royal family's social media accounts shared a new post about King Charles' only sister Princess Anne's latest move hours after speculations and rumours about the 75-year-old's health.

The Palace shared pictures of late Queen Elizabeth II's daughter with caption: "The Princess Royal has opened the @NHBC new Apprenticeship Training Hub in Cambridge.

"The new centre will support apprentices qualifying to be the next generation of skilled house builders in the East of England."

The post, which detailed about Princess Anne's latest royal engagement, comes just hours after speculations and rumours about the monarch's health, with some media reports suggesting King Charles condition is "deteriorating".



It emerged after a media outlet, citing friends of the King, reported: "He is determined to beat it [cancer] and they are throwing everything at it. Everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really very unwell. More than they are letting on."

According to New York Post, royal reporter Tina Brown also has written that Charles' cancer has put Prince William and Kate Middleton “in frightening proximity to ascending the throne just when they had hoped for years to parent their children out of the public eye."

Earlier, King Charles appeared in a video, shared by the royal family and the Commonwealth to celebrate 75 years of the modern Commonwealth.

However, the Palace seemingly turned a deaf ear to rumours and speculations about the King's health.

Emily Carver, Sky News contributor, has claimed she’s hearing that potentially, in just a matter of hours, there could be a "fresh update" from the Palace on the King’s health.

“This could show that the King is on the mend; it could be about his official return to work this Summer,” according to Carver.

She told the host Danica De Giorgio: “Of course, there are many events lined up for the Summer months."