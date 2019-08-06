Jennifer Aniston spends a whopping $243,000 for her beauty regime

Hollywood’s leading lady Jennifer Aniston is still widely recognized as one of the most beautiful faces in the industry that don’t seem to be ageing at all.



It now looks like the 50-year-old beauty queen’s secrets are finally getting unveiled as a report by Daily Mail revealed that there goes a staggering amount of dollars to maintain her inner and outer health.

According to New York Times best-selling author Ian Halperin, the 'Murder Mystery' actor spends a whopping $243,000 for her beauty regime.

It was revealed further that the actor also uses a hefty amount of money for therapy, yoga and laser skin resurfacing.

The ‘Friends’ star skincare regimen that includes high-end facial oils and serums costs $1,581 a month, and her hair highlights cost $973 per session.



Moreover, to keep herself physically fit, she also works with top fitness instructors and has been spending around $3,892 a month, while a similar amount is spent on her diet coach and customized healthy meals.

Brad Pitt's ex-flame also spends six figures a year for her clothes and travels as well.