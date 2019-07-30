Jennifer Aniston reunites with ex Justin Theroux during the tragic loss of their dog

Former couple Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux may have parted ways earlier in 2018 but the two have reportedly reunited after suffering the immense loss of their dog Dolly.

In photos posted by the 47-year-old ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star on Instagram where he announced the departure of his dog Dolly, he can be seen holding hands with someone over their dog covered in flower petals.

Soon after the photos were publicized, fans were quick to point that there is a high possibility of the hand being of none other than his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

“Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle... our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield,” his caption read.

“She was surrounded by her entire family. “The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful... is the dog— faithful and true, even in death,” he added.

The ‘Friends’ actor had adopted Dolly after she began dating Theroux.



A source had revealed to E! News, that the former couple had maintained a strong connection even after their split.

“They differed on a lot of things -- where to live, how to handle the paparazzi, the types of hotels to stay in, but one thing they were always on the same page about was their dogs,” said the source.

“They loved their animals and felt strongly about choosing rescue dogs. No expense was spared; the dogs had great care. People used to joke that the dogs had a better life than they did!” it was added.