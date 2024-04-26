Jelly Roll receives support from Flavor Flav amid bodyshaming

Jelly Roll has a good network of support around him as he deals with bodyshaming and bullying.

The 39-year-old country star’s longtime friend and fellow rapper Flavor Flav took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday to slam the hate comments.

“How dare y’all try to judge my man about his weight and his character? Let me tell you something, this man is winning awards for his music, okay?” he said.

He continued, “This man’s music has been giving a lot of people hoe that’s stranded in the streets, locked up in jail, people that’s on drugs, you know what I’m saying?”

Born William Jonathan Drayton Jr., Flavor Flav dubbed Jelly Roll “the absolute nicest” person he knows.

“So for all of y’all that’s trying to judge my boy Jelly Roll, I think y’all need to take a step back and judge yourself,” he advised the haters.

Earlier this week, Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie XO, revealed on her Dumb Blonde podcast that Jelly Roll quit social media due to constant bodyshaming.

“My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f***ing weight,” she said, adding, “That makes me want to cry, because he is the sweetest angel baby.”



Meanwhile, Jelly Roll, born Jason Bradley DeFord, has actually been very excited about his fitness journey.

As he prepares to run in the 2 Bears 5k on May 7, Jelly Roll revealed to People Magazine earlier this month that he’s “probably down 70-something pounds.”

“I’ve been really kicking a** man. I’m doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week,” he proudly expressed.