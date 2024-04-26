Prince Harry impresses King Charles with his 'authoritative' award speech

Harry's recorded message, filmed from his Montecito mansion, was broadcast to the audience

Prince Harry's resemblance to King Charles has drawn considerable attention, as he made an appearance to present the US soldier of the year award on Thursday.

The Duke of Sussex seemingly impressed his father Charles with his authoritative award speech observed by the body experts.

Harry was featured on a large screen during the event, delivering praise to the winner, Sergeant First Class Elizabeth Marks, whom he hailed as a "beacon of inspiration."

Harry's recorded message, filmed from his Montecito mansion, was broadcast to the audience and subsequently shared by the Military Times.

Harry, wore his four medals - his Operational Service Medal for Afghanistan, his Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal, his Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal, and his Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal - for the video.

Analysing his body language in the footage, expert Judi James said he showed one sign very similar to his dad, King Charles. Judi told us: "Like his father, Harry spoke with a horizontal widening of the lower lip to again suggest a military background and at the end of his speech he performed a very authoritative finger-point to the camera to tell the audience ‘It’s for you’."

"This was Harry in full war-hero mode himself, slipping into military body language just as easily as he can, chameleon-like, slip into other princely personas depending on who he is meeting.‌'

"Harry stood upright facing the camera with an admirable lack of any obvious signs that he was reading from a script. He bounced lightly on his heels and his elbows bounced lightly against his ribs as his head tilted from side to side and his eyes narrowed or opened like a true motivational military leader."‌