Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux thinking of a patch up after dog’s death?

Former lovebirds Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have been grabbing the public’s eye ever since they reunited after the death of their dog and fans are anxious to find out if there are chances of their love getting rekindled.

The ex-couple came together earlier this week to mourn the loss of their dog Dolly and now a source has opened up to HollywoodLife about the pair’s feelings about getting back together.

“Jen doesn’t want to hold any grudges with anyone anymore, including her exes,” the source stated.

“Jen is a very mature woman and the loss of Dolly was extremely tough but very moving for everyone as well including herself,” it was revealed further.

“So with this loss, she made sure that Justin was involved because they both loved Dolly so much. It’s very draining to hold such bad vibes about a person and that is why Jen is still friendly with Justin, especially in times of loss, and that is why she also got to a better place with Brad [Pitt],” the source added.



Regarding the spark of their rekindling romance, the source stated: “It’s better for everyone to be friendly because they all share common friends and colleagues. So it’s good to be a in a good place with everyone and move forward positively even if a relationship isn’t attached to things. And, speaking of a relationship, this will not rekindle those [romantic] feelings They are just friends who honored their great friend, their wonderful dog Dolly.”

The duo had earlier tied the knot in 2015 and decided to part ways in 2017 but have maintained their friendship even after their divorce.