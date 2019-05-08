Jennifer Aniston quashes rumours of dating Brad Pitt, says she has zero time for romance

Renowned American actress Jennifer Aniston who has been in the headlines after rumours of reconciliation with ex-husband Brad Pitt took the world by storm, has for the first time, come forth addressing these reports.



The 'Friends' star, who has been involved in two high-profile marriages, first with Brad Pitt and then with Justin Theroux, has said that she has zero time for romance right now and that dating has never been her priority.

Aniston also said she has a slightly different concept about soulmates, but she is open to finding love.

“I have zero time, to be honest … Dating has not been one of my first priorities. I feel like whatever (romance) looks like, it will present itself, and it’s not about seeking it out,” Aniston told Harper’s Bazaar.

She also said whenever love comes knocking at her door, she will definitely welcome it.



“I’m not like, ‘No, I’m done with that. That’s never going to happen again.’ My time on this planet has been about… It hasn’t looked a certain way. It’s my way; it’s what I’ve been given this round.

“But I would say I don’t find any of my past has given me a reason to harden up and create a shell or a wall of ‘No more, that’s it, I’m closed’,” Aniston said.

The 50-year-old actress was asked if she believes in the concept of soulmates.

“I think we have many soul mates. I don’t think there’s one and one only. I think we have soul clusters. I’ve had some of my friends for 35 years. I think we’ve all made some sort of unconscious agreement,” Aniston said.

She added, "It’s like when certain groups of people meet, they form a little soul cluster – a sort of common group of souls who have been put together."

On the other hand, Charlize Theron, who Brad Pitt was allegedly in a relationship with recently, came forth stating she is single and not dating Pitt.