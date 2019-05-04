Charlize Theron rubbishes rumours about fight with Angelina Jolie after she dated Brad Pitt

Charlize Theron has for the first time ever come forward addressing rumours about an alleged spat with Angelina Jolie after dating Brad Pitt.



News regarding a feud between the two actresses had been circulating the web since quite some time now after Charlize allegedly dated Brad Pitt.

Opening up about the rumours, the American starlet said there is no truth to them.

“I don’t know her very well, I know her from events, but always so lovely,” she told host Andy Cohen, 50, in a Watch What Happens Live segment. “We really don’t know each other, we’re not friends or hang out. But she’s never been nothing but gracious and lovely and warm,”

Charlize denied the rumours five months after reports suggesting she is dating Jolie's ex-husband emerged.

The two were reportedly introduced by Charlize’s ex-fiance, Sean Penn, around the holidays according to The Sun, and they were “all over each other” at a “public event” earlier this year.

A source close to the celebrities told an outlet, “They have been casually seeing each other for nearly a month now. They’ve been friends for some time — ironically through Sean — but things have developed.”

New revelations by Charlize however state that that wasn't the case, and even if it was, there is no bad blood between her and Jolie.

From what it seems, Charlize is a single lady. She also admitted to be 'shockingly available' in an interview to ET in April 2019.

The actress is currently promoting her forthcoming film Long Shot.