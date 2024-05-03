Piers Morgan makes big claim about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal titles

King Charles decides on Prince Harry Meghan Markle's royal titles?

King Charles could demand Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to drop their royal titles in meeting with the Sussexes, according to an expert.

The outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan had a word of caution for cancer-stricken King Charles ahead of Prince Harry's return to the UK next week.



Meghan and Harry, who stepped down senior working royals in 2020, were stripped of using their HRH title by the Firm, but still occasionally go by their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.



The British media personality has now revealed the California-based couple "shouldn't be using their titles".

"They shouldn't be using the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bestowed on them by the monarchy," he explained on The Megyn Kelly Show.



Piers Morgan went on: "I hope that King Charles - who is massively distracted by his illness - will at some stage have that conversation and say, 'You can't keep the titles. I'm sorry.'"

Harry and Meghan recently announced their latest business ventures including the former Suits star's lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, along with a new podcast that is in the works with Lemonada.



In addition, the Duchess is an executive producer alongside her husband for his new Netflix polo show with titles and release dates set to be announced "in the coming months".



Meanwhile, Harry will travel to London to attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at St Paul’s Cathedral on May 8 at the same time the King is expected to be in London, raising hopes of a reunion.