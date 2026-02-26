Bombshell reason behind Cardi B, Stefon Diggs' breakup revealed

The shocking reason behind Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' breakup has been revealed.

An insider revealed to Us Weekly on Wednesday that Cardi B ended her relationship with the NFL star because he allegedly “betrayed her so many times.”

“They are always so up and down,” a source told the outlet. “This isn’t the first time they have broken up,"

“He betrayed her so many times. Her friends have been trying to show her that he is not right for her and that she deserved better," added the confidant.

The source further told the publication that Cardi is now “single and putting herself out there again,” adding, “She feels free.”

As per the insider, the 33-year-old rapper is focusing “on her music right now and realized she doesn’t want to be worried about him while she’s on tour.”

For those unversed, Cardi and Stefon made their relationship public back in May. The exes also share a son, whom they welcomed in November 2025.

The Grammy-winning songstress is also a mother to daughter Blossom, 17 months, son Wave, 4, and daughter Kulture, 7, whom she welcomed with rapper Offset.