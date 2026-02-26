Paul Anthony Kelly breaks silence over online discussion about his chest hair: 'I own it'

Paul Anthony breaks silence over online discussion about his chest hair: 'I own it'

Paul Anthony Kelly is owning his chest hair in the "time when everyone is hairless'

The actor is seemingly unbothered by the public's opinion about his hairy chest, as Paul addressed the online chatter in a recent interview with GQ for its cover story.

Paul, who portrayed the role of John F. Kennedy Jr. in the FX limited series, said of being objectified, “Listen, there’s an ass for every saddle.”

"We live in a time when everyone is hairless and beefy and ripped and whatever,” he told the outlet.

However, Paul chose not to follow trends, “I keep it au natural," he noted.

“I have chest hair, I own it. I don’t really want to fit into anyone’s mold,” he further explained. “I did that for so long being a model. I’ve definitely had to shave it down for shoots and whatever and fit that mold."

"But now I’m in the business of breaking that mold and creating my own…. Maybe being objectified a little bit as a model and perhaps held at a certain degree prepared me for what’s next," the actor-turned-model added.

It is pertinent to mention that Paul recently became a father, as he welcomed his first kid with wife Syd Widziszewski-Kelly.