Lily Collins faces intense pressure after landing Audrey Hepburn role: Source

Lily Collins is reportedly feeling pressured over her appearance as she lands the role of Audrey Hepburn.

It was announced earlier this week that Lily, known for her leading role in Emily in Paris, will portray Audrey in the upcoming biopic about the making of the 1961 classic Breakfast at Tiffany's.

Lily took to her social media to reveal that she is honored to play Audrey in the as-yet-untitled film based on Sam Wasson's non-fiction book Fifth Avenue, 5am: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast At Tiffany's And The Dawn Of The Modern Woman.

Though Lily finds the casting a major milestone in her career, Radaronline.com reported that she feels "hugely pressured" for the physical transformation required to portray Audrey as the star is famously known for "the tiny waist, the swan neck, the elfin frame."

"This is a hugely pressured role. Audrey's image is so specific – the tiny waist, the swan neck, the elfin frame. Lily is naturally slim, but there is anxiety about how far she might feel compelled to go to match that ideal, and there are even fears the regime required to get it right could veer into anorexia-style territory," a source told the outlet.

A second insider noted, "There is enormous scrutiny whenever someone plays a cultural icon, especially one so associated with a particular body type. The hope is that the focus remains on performance, not body measurements."

Lily expressed her excitement on her Instagram account, noting, "It's with almost ten years of development and a lifetime of admiration and adoration for Audrey that I'm finally able share this. Honored and ecstatic don't begin to express how I feel."