Teddi Mellencamp pens sweet message as daughter Dove turns 6: 'Love you so much'
Dove underwent neurosurgery in July 2020 after she was diagnosed with lambdoid craniosynostosis
Teddi Mellencamp is celebrating her "miracle baby" birthday!
Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the 44-year-old TV personality shared a sweet post to wish her daughter Dove a happy 6th birthday.
"The strength and resilience you have shown since you came into this world is something I have learned to use in my own fight," Teddi wrote, alongside two photos of herself with her youngest child.
"And now at 6, you’re teaching us all how to enjoy life to the fullest while being your unabashed self," continued the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum.
Teddi added, "I am still so sorry I was in the hospital and missed your 5th party; but dang you don’t know how grateful I am to be at this one. Love you so much, Dovey Doo. Hope this year is your best yet."
For those unversed, Dove underwent neurosurgery in July 2020 after she was diagnosed with lambdoid craniosynostosis. At that time, she was only 9 months old.
Teddi herself is battling with a rare skin cancer. The TV star underwent 17 surgeries, but in April 2025, Teddi shared the news that her cancer had spread to her brain and lungs.
