Patrick Dempsey reacts to tragic death of his 'Grey's Anatomy' co-star Eric Dane

Patrick Dempsey is mourning the tragic death of his friend and co-star, Eric Dane.

Speaking to NewsTalk FM on Tuesday, the Grey's Anatomy actor paid a heartfelt tribute to his former co-star.

“It’s very hard when you lose a family member. I lost my father very young, and my mother’s passed,” Patrick told the interviewer.

“And now several friends in the last year I’ve lost," added the 60-year-old star. "Eric was so beloved, and I think he would really be so happy to know — and I know a lot of people reached out to him before his passing to keep track — that he was so beloved and is deeply missed.”

For those unversed, Eric took his last breath on February 19, less than a year after announcing his ALS diagnosis.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world,” the late actor's family said in its statement.

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always," the statement read.