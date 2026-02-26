Metallica announce 2026 ‘Life Burns Faster’ Las Vegas Sphere residency

Metallica has confirmed an eight-date 2026 residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, titled "Life Burns Faster".

The band will perform across four weeks this autumn on October 1, 3, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29, and 31, continuing their “No Repeat Weekend” format first introduced on the M72 World Tour. No songs will be repeated between each Thursday and Saturday show.

Drummer Lars Ulrich says the idea took shape after seeing U2 open the venue in 2023, calling the Sphere “completely uncharted territory.”

“About 12 seconds into the opening night of Sphere with U2 back in ‘23, I thought ‘We have to do this, it’s completely uncharted territory!’ “This residency gives us another chance to reinvent how we interact with our fans in a live setting. We are beyond excited to share this with the world in six months time, and way fuckin’ psyched to go next-level!”

The shows will feature live staples and deep cuts from across the band’s catalogue, enhanced by Sphere Immersive Sound and multi-sensory 4D technology. An official trailer for the residency has also been released, with full details available through the band’s website.