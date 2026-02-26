Fans in shock as 'Smiling Friends' creators end cult-favourite sitcom on Adult Swim: 'They did it on purpose'

'Smiling Friends' creators announce surprise ending, leaving fans in shock

In what comes as a shock to fans, Smiling Friends' creators have ended the show after the third season.



Zach Hadel, who served as the sitcom one of the makers, said on X, “I’m gonna cut right to the chase. This is not a bit, this is not a joke. Michael and I are here to announce that ‘Smiling Friends’ will be ending after Season 3 is done.”

His co-creator, Michael Cusack, added, “To be perfectly honest, after we finished Season 3, Zach and I just both had the same feeling where we felt pretty burnt out after putting years and years into this, but also pretty accomplished. We just came to this feeling where we were like, ‘I think that could just be it,’ after Season 3.”

He also notes that ending Smiling Friends was their mutual decision and shared that Adult Swim – the network on which the sitcom premiered – has been “very supportive.”

“When we told them exactly this, they said, ‘If you’re not feeling like making a cartoon, we’re not going to stop you. Go have a break. Either come back or don’t."

“That’s the other thing, we could come back in the future and make more episodes if we want, if we feel like it. And they’ve been super cool and said they would let us do that. But maybe not. Who knows?”

Fans shocked by 'Smiling Friends' creators' decision

Mr. Boss "I can't believe it. They're really gone. My boys! Smiling Friends is over!" Smiling Friends s03e03 green screen," a social media user says.

"they did this on purpose bro," a second user claims.

Smiling Friends season three two unreleased episodes will drop on April 12.