Halle Berry reveals bedroom performances that are off-limits in her engagement to Van Hunt

Halle Berry is sharing an insider view at her bedroom choices with fiancé Van Hunt, especially ones that are off-limits.

The conversation unfolded during a recent appearance on the Sex with Emily podcast, where Berry revealed that pretending to have orgasms to protect a partner’s ego is one thing she never does.

“We had to say that we did it so that he would feel good about himself,” she said, reflecting on past relationships. “That’s putting his needs before our own. And now I don’t do that anymore.”

Berry explained that earlier in life, she felt pressure to prioritise a man’s feelings over her own experience, but that mindset has changed.

Berry urged that intimacy should be mutually satisfying and that both partners deserve to feel fulfilled rather than one person sacrificing their pleasure.

The couple first went public with their relationship in September 2020. The actress confirmed their engagement during a February 5 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after dating him for nearly six years.

Hunt previously revealed in June 2025 that he had proposed, but Berry initially put her response “on hold” due to her situation around marriage, as she had previously wed and divorced former MLB player David Justice, singer Eric Benet, and French actor Olivier Martinez.