Jessie Buckley reveals why BAFTA win felt extra 'special' with Cillian Murphy

Jessie Buckley gushingly explained how special the moment was when Cillian Murphy presented her with BAFTA award.

The 36-year-old Irish actress was crowned Best Leading Actress for her performance in Chloe Zhao's Hamnet at the 79th British Academy Film Awards held on February 22.

During Jessie's recent appearance on The One Show, she talked about her win and shared that she will "never forget" the night.

"It’s been a lot to take in over the last few days, but to walk up to somebody that I know and recognise..." the actress said of being presented with an award by Cillian.

She went on to gush over the Oppenheimer star, "Who’s Irish and is an actor that I deeply, deeply respect and admire and share that moment with him, was a really special moment and one I won’t forget."

"I might have had a few margaritas," Jessie added.

The actress who portrayed the role of William Shakespeare's wife Agnes in the film, said in her acceptance speech, "This is really such an incredible honour. As a little girl I never thought in a million years I would be allowed to make a film but here I am."

"When I arrived into my agent Lindy King in London, and I had nuclear bad fake tan on, white hoop earrings, a polka dot red skirt and dress, and I had the audacity to say to her that I dreamed to someday be something like Judi Dench."

She continued, "I don't know how on God's green earth she even dreamed that was possible. Thank you Lindy for always encouraging me to be disobedient and curious and human.

"This really does belong to the women who have taught me and continue to teach me how to do it differently."