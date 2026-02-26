Brenda Song turns Macaulay Culkin's 'Home Alone' into 'terrible' lesson: 'Children have to be a little scared'

Macaulay Culkin is benefitting from his blockbuster movie Home Alone in unexpected ways with his fiancée, Brenda Song.

The Zootopia 2 actor and The Last Showgirl actress, who have been dating since 2017, announced their engagement in January 2022.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Dakota, in April 2021, while their second named Carson, in March 2023.

Chatting with E!News, Song revealed that they used the movie to teach their sons an important lesson rather than telling them about the celebrity status of their father.

Dakota and Carson enjoy the movies’ ‘Hijinks” and its elaborate “traps,” but they are completely unaware of the danger in the movie.

The mother of two went on to share when one day her boys were done watching the movie, she told them, “See, your mama’s here right next to you. Don’t you want to give me a hug? I didn’t leave.”

“I’m so terrible, but I feel like your children have to be a little scared. Fear goes a long way,” Song quipped.

She constantly tells her boys about stranger danger and consider them a danger if they “don’t know their name.”

“I was like, ‘It doesn’t matter if they’re someone’s parents. If you don’t know their name, or you’ve never seen them before at our house, they are a stranger,’” the Running Point star revealed.

It is pertinent to mention that Song is also teaching Dakota and Caraon how to learn their surroundings.