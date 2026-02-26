Amy Schumer reveals she pushed through illness mid-performance: 'Proud I made it'

Amy Schumer opened up about a behind-the-scenes struggle she faced during a recent performance at an event.

The Trainwreck star, who posted her perfect-looking snap in a golden mid-dress from an event, revealed that she had some "gastro issues" before and during the show.

Expressing her gratitude for helping her through the event, Amy wrote, "The medical staff at Mt Sinai and @atria.health for getting me through the show even though I had some gastro issues leading up to and during the performance I'm proud I made it through. oh boy!"

It is pertinent to mention that the actress has been taking the weight loss drug Mounjaro which helped her lose 50lbs.

As per GoodRx, the drug caused gastrointestinal issues as Mounjaro works by slowing gastric emptying.

She was previously taking Ozempic but ended up with severe side effects. Later, Amy found Mounjaro and hormone therapy more effective.

Back in December, Amy addressed her sudden weight loss, revealing that she did not lose 50 pounds to look good, but instead to "survive" her disease.

She wrote on her social media clarifying questions regarding her weight loss stating she lost several pounds "not to look hot which does feel fun and temporary" but "to survive."

Seemingly referring to Cushing Syndrome, the actress explained, "I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you, but the internet caught it, and the disease has cleared."

"Sorry for whatever feeling it's giving you that I lost that weight," she added at the time.