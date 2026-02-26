Why Nicole Kidman 'not rushing' into love after split from Keith Urban?
Nicole Kidman not ready to date yet as she embraces new chapter
Nicole Kidman has set her priorities clear when it comes to love life after Keith Urban split.
A source recently revealed to People that the Babygirl actress is "not rushing" to find a new romantic partner and is currently "focused" on "things that make her happy."
It is pertinent to mention that Kidman parted ways with ex husband Urban back in late September and finalized their divorce in January after almost two decades of marriage.
The insider claimed, "Nicole's not rushing into dating. She's in a really good place now.”
After the former couple reached an agreement in their divorce, “things have settled down.”
“She's focused on the things that make her happy, like family and work," the tipster added.
Kidman and Urban also share two daughters together, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.
While the actress's schedule is jam-packed with new projects this year, like Practical Magic 2 and Margo’s Got Money Troubles, the insider noted, she’s “had conversations with close friends, though, about dating.”
But the discussions are “lighthearted,” for now.
“She doesn't feel any pressure. But when she's ready she will rely on her close circle to make introductions. She's not someone who would jump into anything randomly."
-
Bombshell reason behind Cardi B, Stefon Diggs' breakup revealed
-
Patrick Dempsey reacts to tragic death of his 'Grey's Anatomy' co-star Eric Dane
-
Lily Collins faces intense pressure after landing Audrey Hepburn role: Source
-
Metallica announce 2026 ‘Life Burns Faster’ Las Vegas Sphere residency
-
Amy Schumer reveals she pushed through illness mid-performance: 'Proud I made it'
-
Jessie Buckley reveals why BAFTA win felt extra 'special' with Cillian Murphy
-
Halle Berry reveals bedroom performances that are off-limits in her engagement to Van Hunt
-
Paul Anthony Kelly breaks silence over online discussion about his chest hair: 'I own it'