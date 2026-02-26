Why Nicole Kidman 'not rushing' into love after split from Keith Urban?

Nicole Kidman has set her priorities clear when it comes to love life after Keith Urban split.

A source recently revealed to People that the Babygirl actress is "not rushing" to find a new romantic partner and is currently "focused" on "things that make her happy."

It is pertinent to mention that Kidman parted ways with ex husband Urban back in late September and finalized their divorce in January after almost two decades of marriage.

The insider claimed, "Nicole's not rushing into dating. She's in a really good place now.”

After the former couple reached an agreement in their divorce, “things have settled down.”

“She's focused on the things that make her happy, like family and work," the tipster added.

Kidman and Urban also share two daughters together, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.

While the actress's schedule is jam-packed with new projects this year, like Practical Magic 2 and Margo’s Got Money Troubles, the insider noted, she’s “had conversations with close friends, though, about dating.”

But the discussions are “lighthearted,” for now.

“She doesn't feel any pressure. But when she's ready she will rely on her close circle to make introductions. She's not someone who would jump into anything randomly."