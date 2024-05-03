Cardi B suffers last-minute fashion emergency on day out with Offset

Cardi B ditches Offset for last-minute emergency

Cardi B recently got caught up in a “true” fashion emergency on her way to the Knicks’ playoff series, Game five against the 76ers.

According to Page Six, sources confirmed that the WAP rapper apparently experienced an outfit glitch, causing her to miss out on most of the game.

This happened after the hip-hop star and the Migos rapper, Offset left for Madison Square together.

However, it was Cardi, who ditched the game midway to fix her apparel, while her husband Offset went on ahead.

For what it’s worth, the rapper alerted arena staff about the issue at hand, leaving no room for questions. She made it just in time to witness some thrilling action.

Keeping up with the crowd’s enthusiasm, Cardi sported a blue shirt, pairing it with a plaid skirt that absolutely complimented the occasion.

Offset and Cardi were even featured on the TV broadcast, accompanied by a cohort that kept the party going.

Although Knicks ended up losing a “heartbreaking” overtime game, they still hold a prestigious 3-2 lead ahead of Game six.