King Charles makes final decision about Prince Harry's return

King Charles is said to be suffering from 'Prince Harry problem'

King Charles, who returned to public duties on Tuesday, has made his decision about Prince Harry as the Duke is returning to the UK next week.

The Duke of Sussex will set foot in UK again on May 8 to celebrate the Invictus Games' milestone.

Some royal experts and historians claim that the 75-year-old will hug Harry if he appeared regretting his past claims about senior royals as the King has already decided to end rift with the Duke, seemingly waiting for the Duke's one positive gesture.

Michael Cole, speaking to GBN America, also discussed if the Prince would reconcile with his father during his visit before he flies to Nigeria with Meghan Markle.

Before revealing the King's decision about his meeting with the estranged son, Cole admitted that the King is set to face alarming situation next week, expressing his fear that the Duke may be a "problem" for the Monarch

"Of course, there is the Harry problem. He's coming next week for the 10th-anniversary service of Thanksgiving at Saint Paul's Cathedral. I think it will be a key moment because we will see whether the King will receive his son," the commentator told host Nana Akua.



However, Cole remained optimistic about a reunion between King Charles and his youngest as he admitted: "I think he will see him. I think there's a good possibility that he will be in town. The King has other duties."



The commentator went on claiming: "He [King Charles] has always made it clear that his door remains open to his youngest son."



Cole added: "The prodigal is always welcome at home. Of course, he has to be contrite, and he has to ask for forgiveness beforehand, but the King will do that."

However, Cole shed doubt on any reconciliation between Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, adding: "Of course, will not happen.

"Harry and his wife Meghan have not taken any pains to withdraw the unkind, cruel and entirely bogus allegations that they've made, particularly against the Princess of Wales now undergoing her own treatment for cancer.



"You would have thought that they might have done that, but they haven't done it."

Previously, royal commentator Lady Colin Campbell slammed the idea of Harry and Meghan's possible return to royal duties, claiming the Sussexes will never return to royal family in official capacity.

"My understanding is, not one of the four participants of whom we’ve been speaking have any interest whatsoever in ever interacting with Harry or Meghan in an official capacity ever again”, she told the same outlet.

She went one: "Even if Charles were inclined and Camilla went along with it to have some form of private rapprochement with Harry, there is no way there will be an official role for Harry or Meghan.



"They understand that would be drinking poison from a chalice that they could well avoid drinking from."