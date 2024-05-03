Prince Harry puts King Charles, Prince William in complicated situation

King Charles is believed to be making a “huge mistake” as he refuses to offer royal support to Prince Harry’s Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex is set to attend a service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral to celebrate 10 years of the Invictus Games in London next week.

Despite being invited, no senior member of the royal family is expected to attend the event due to their respective busy schedules.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, a source reflected on the 75-year-old monarch’s decision to withdraw the Firm’s support of Harry’s charitable venture, noting “this is a classic example of the royals cutting off their nose to spite their face.”

“Charles has made it quite clear he is ready to be friendly and supportive to Harry in his capacity as a private person, as his dad, but he is not going to throw the weight of the institution behind Invictus again,” the insider shared.

“This all seems very logical inside the Palace bubble, but the trouble is that people who don’t particularly care about such things, who are dimly aware that the royals spend their days visiting community centers and opening supermarkets, are going to wonder why they are boycotting this terrific charity that is headed by the king’s son,” they continued.

“Many of us think this is a classic example of the royals cutting off their nose to spite their face, because Invictus is clearly exactly the kind of organization the royal family should be supporting.

“If a bridge is ever going to be built [between Harry and the royals], Invictus is the bridgehead to build it from, and they should get on and do it,” the source added to the outlet.