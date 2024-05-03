Gypsy Rose Blanchard captures hearts in viral TikTok video

Gypsy Rose Blanchard returns to TikTok

Gypsy Rose Blanchard recently returned to TikTok, sporting a new fresh, glamorous look after a brief hiatus.

The 32-year-old dropped a TikTok video, showing off her blonde hair transformation and rhinoplasty.

Blanchard, who was previously convicted of second-degree murder, is endorsing her Lifetime docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.

The series is said to feature Rose’s transition after serving eight years in prison following her involvement in her mother’s murder.

In the video, Blanchard sported a bright red blazer, pairing it with a matching skort set.

The video went viral on the platform, with fans leaving heartfelt notes in the comments section.

One fan wrote: “She looks so good. I don’t care what people say she did her time and deserves to feel good and happy.”

While another chimed in: “Like a young Jennifer Coolidge. Beautiful!”

A third gushed, noting: “You deserve this. You deserve to feel beautiful and live your best life.”

For the unversed, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up is slated to release on June 3, 2024 exclusively on Lifetime.

