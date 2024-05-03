Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive stark warning about kids' future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received a sobering image of a potential future for their kids should they fail to reconcile with the royal family in due time.

In a conversation with OK! magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond urged the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to introduce Prince Archie, who turns 5 in two days, and Princess Lilibet, 2, to their grandfather King Charles and other relatives before its too late.

"Children grow up and are innately curious about their heritage and background… and when your heritage is one of the most famous families in the world, it will undoubtedly seem rather odd and perhaps sad that you hardly know or remember them,” she said.

"Imagine Archie, aged 15, telling his friends, 'My grandpa is/was King! And my Uncle is/will be King too.' But he hardly knew or met them,” Jennie noted. “How sad… and Meghan would have to bear the brunt of the responsibility for that."

The royal commentator continued: "I’m sure that, like Harry, she wants the very best for their children... and that will include an understanding of their background. I just hope that by the time Archie and Lili grow up, things will be calmer and the family more united, even if they continue to live thousands of miles apart.

“This is not the children’s fault or responsibility so let’s hope the adults can make it a better world for the next generation of royals,” she added.