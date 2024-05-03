King Charles ditches Queen Camilla at major event after embarrassing incident

His wife Queen Camilla, did not join him on this occasion

King Charles and Zara Tindall spotted at late Queen Elizabeth’s favourite event on Friday.

His wife Queen Camilla, did not join him on this occasion after the couple caught in an awkward situation during royal appearance.

Zara warmly embraced King Charles at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, where they appeared in great spirits.

The event held significance for the late Queen Elizabeth, who regularly attended since its establishment in 1943. The King was seen smiling alongside his niece, with whom he shares a close bond, while engaging with event staff.

Other members of the Royal Family, including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Anne, also attended this year's show.



Last week it was confirmed that the King would be returning to royal duties as he continues cancer treatment.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show is a beloved occasion for many of the Royal Family members who have a keen interest in horses.

Zara is a decorated equestrian and won a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

The late Queen Elizabeth II shared a love of horses with Zara and would often cheer on her husband Prince Philip, and watch her horses compete.

For the unversed King Charles and Queen Camilla experienced an uncomfortable situation during royal appearance at a Macmillan Cancer Centre at University College Hospital in London.

However, an embarrassing incident occurred as they prepared to depart. Upon entering the car, Charles inadvertently took Camilla's seat in the back, resulting in a humorous mix-up.

With the Queen carrying flowers, she opened the car door only to find her husband occupying her spot. Amused, she gracefully made her way to the other side of the car.