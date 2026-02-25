Photo: Kristen Bell shares one rule for 'SAG' awards ceremony that she will ditch this time: 'Happy and fun'

Kristen Bell has one clear rule for the night, as she has been preparing to return as host of the 32nd Actor Awards, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The 45-year-old actress will host the show for the third time which is going to air on Netflix in the first week of March.

While many award show hosts lean into sharp jokes, Bell insisted her tone will be lighter.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she made it clear, "I don’t roast people."

Bell made it clear that she does not like roasting other people, "I want to keep it happy and fun. If I’m going to roast anybody, it’s going to be me."

Reportedly, Bell has been busy preparing for the big event at home. When asked who she rehearses in front of, she said, “My kids. If a joke survives that room, it can survive anything."

The actress added that she has been doing “a lot” of preparations for the ceremony.

"We rehearse the scripts, the beats, the walk-ups, the walk-aways, the camera marks," she informed.

"I practice reading a teleprompter, I practice pretending to not read a teleprompter even though I absolutely am. By show day, it’s basically muscle memory," Kristen added.

For those unversed, Bell previously made history as the awards’ first-ever host in 2018 and returned last year.

Bell also revealed that she has been working on the script with her close friend Monica Padman.

"I’ve been working with my dear friend Monica Padman. She knows how to write for my voice better than anyone."

Reflecting on the upcoming ceremony, she shared in a statement, "I've enjoyed hosting the show every time, so it was an easy decision to come back for a third. What I’m most excited for is the fact that I'll be doing what every actor does best… sing."