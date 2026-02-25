Photo: Late Katherine Short's neighbours give insights into her 'peace loving' personality post suicide

Katherine Short, remembered as a quiet and kind soul, has met her tragic demise at the age of 42.

Neighbours of Martin Short's daughter, Katherine Hartley Short, have spoken out over the heartbreaking news of her death.

A next-door neighbour told Us Weekly that Katherine had built a good reputation in the neighbourhood.

The resident described her as a “great neighbour and gardener,” offered their condolences after the social worker passed, on Monday, February 23, 2026.

“It's incredibly sad,” said the neighbour, who asked to keep his identity anonymous.

According to an eyewitness, she was full of life and had decorated her house for Valentine's Day, including a wreath adorned with pink ribbons and flowers surrounding a large red heart displayed on her front door.

Another neighbour described her nature as introverted but friendly stating, “She was very nice but this is a quiet neighbourhood and to be fair."

"We don't see too many neighbours usually out,” they further said, adding that she did not throw parties, wasn't loud and mostly kept to herself.

Reflecting on her death, the neighbour explained that her death was quite unexpected. They described it as a normal day, except that they noticed emergency responders in the area.

“I did see an ambulance and police cars on the street hours before news of her passing broke,” a neighbour added.

A third neighbour expressed similar sentiments, recalling that they occasionally saw Katherine outside her home.

The resident said she seemed friendly and would sometimes wave or greet them with a simple, “Hi,” though their interactions remained brief.