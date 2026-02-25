News

Jake Paul chooses silence as Van Damme once again challenges him to fight

Jean-Claude Van Damme challenges Jake Paul to a fight in video message posted earlier this month

By The News Digital
February 25, 2026
Days after releasing a video challenging Jake Paul to a fight, Jean-Claude Van Damme has shared two social media posts renewing his call for the bout. 

On Instagram Stories, the former action icon posted a screenshot of a news article about his challenge, captioning it with a writing hand emoji while mentioning Jake Paul. In another story, Van Damme posted an AI-generated picture of himself kicking Jake Paul, with the caption "Nothing impossible."

 In his earlier video message, Van Damme stated his readiness to step into the ring, proposing his own set of rules for the fight.

Jake Paul hasn't publicly responded to Van Damme's challenge yet. The actor proposed a K-1 style fight with boxing rules, excluding low kicks and elbows, and even offered to donate 15% of his purse to charity.

